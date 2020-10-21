Cal OES supports businesses

For The Madera Tribune

Adam Romero, left, and Michael Valdivia unload boxes of hand santizer to be distributed to local businesses.

The California Office of Emergency Services helped the City of Madera and more than 240 local businesses with person protective equipment during a distribution last week at the Madera Fairgrounds.



In a partnership through the State of California, City of Madera, Madera Chamber of Commerce, Madera County, Madera County Workforce Development, Madera County Economic Development and the Madera District Fair, more than 5,000 employees received a 30-day supply of PPE.



During the three-day distribution, 182,000 face masks, 28,000 face shields and 550 gallons of hand sanitizer were given out to local businesses to keep their employees safe.