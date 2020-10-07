Students seeking past sheriffs’ kin

Five classes of MUSD 8th graders are searching for relatives or descendants of some of Madera’s past sheriffs.

The students are working on a history of Madera County’s sheriffs and they need some help from the families of former sheriffs who have passed on. These include the following: William H. Thurman, S.W. Westfall, W.B. Thurman, John M. Jones, J.F. Lewis, John Barnett, Welton Rhodes, W.O. Justice, and Marlin Young.

Interested parties can contact the students by calling 706-5297 or email bscoate@aol,com.