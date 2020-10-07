Construction begins for Sugar Pine Village

Tyler Takeda/The Madera Tribune

From left, Madera County Supervisor Robert Poythress, Kevin Kandalaft, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of California, Tom Collishaw, President/CEO of Self-Help Enterprises, U.S. Congressman Jim Costa and Dennis Koch, Madera County Behavioral Health Department director, shovel dirt to break ground for Sugar Pine Village.

Dignitaries donned hard hats and got their hands on golden shovels to break ground on Sugar Pine Village, a $25 million development that will offer 52 apartment homes.

Construction will start on Sugar Pine Village, a new affordable housing community in Madera that will provide high-quality, affordable apartment-style homes to the region. More than 30 percent of the new homes will be available for individuals and families struggling with housing insecurity and homelessness.

Developed by Self-Help Enterprise, the $25 million community is located off State Route 99. It will feature 20 one-, 16 two- and 16 three-bedroom apartments for residents earning between 15 and 60 percent of Area Median Income. Units will range from 720 square feet to 1,195 square feet. Rents will be set according to income, and will range between $168-$1,012 per month.

The homes at Sugar Pine Village will include fully equipped kitchens with energy efficient appliances, a central laundry facility and in-unit laundry hook-ups, and ample storage space for residents.

A spacious community building will include a computer lab with free Wi-Fi, fitness area, kitchen and meeting rooms. Outdoor amenities include picnic areas with grills, a covered playground, community garden and ample parking. A solar PV energy system will provide electricity for common areas and residential apartments.

In a partnership with the Madera County Behavioral Health Department, residents will have access to wrap-around supportive services that include on-site management and counselors to assist residents with health, wellness, and other socio-economic needs. Residents will also have access to children’s after-school programs, fitness and Zumba classes, healthy cooking classes and computer training, among other educational resources.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest private investor in Sugar Pine Village, providing $11.2 million in equity through a Low-Income Housing Tax Credit partnership with Enterprise Housing Credit Investments. The State of California is providing another $11.2 million in permanent loans and grants through its Multi-Family Housing program and No Place Like Home homelessness initiative. US Bank is the construction lender and Central Valley Community Bank is providing a $500,000 FHLB Affordable Housing Program loan.

UnitedHealthcare’s investment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to promote positive health outcomes through greater access to affordable housing. Since 2011, the company has helped build 5,500 new homes and units in 18 states for people in need of affordable housing supportive services, working with investment partners like Enterprise.

Research shows that 80 percent of an individual’s health is determined by what happens outside of a doctor’s office. Housing stability, quality, safety and affordability all impact people’s health, as do physical and social characteristics of neighborhoods. Access to safe and affordable housing is one of the greatest barriers to better health for many people — with nearly 15 million Americans lacking access to stable housing today.

Sugar Pine Village is expected to be completed in December 2021. KSA Group Architects, based in Bakersfield is the architect. The construction contractor is BJ Perch Construction, Inc. AWI Management Corporation will manage the property.