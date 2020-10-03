Herrera wins in Palos Verdes

Madera Tribune file Photo

Liberty’s Zoey Richey reaches up for a kill attempt during a three-set win over Sunnyside. She also led the team with 18 digs after playing libero.

2012



Madera South’s Jose Herrera showed the strength of the Stallion boys cross country team to win at the Palos Verdes Invitational.



In an unique format in which 14 boys and girls races were run to give other runners a chance to win races, Herrera ran in the “No. 1 man” race.



He won the two-mile race in a time of 10:02.16, 12 seconds ahead of Ryland Dreibelbis of Palos Verdes.



The Palos Verdes team, though, proved to stronger than the Stallions by winning nine of the 10 races to win the overall title. Madera Soth had one first place winner and five second place finishers in the 7 varsity boys races.

2015



Hawks rebound for win



After playing one of its worst matches of the season, the Liberty Hawks girls volleyball team closed out its non-conference schedule with a three-game sweep against the Sunnyside-Fresno Wildcats.

The Hawks defeated the Wildcats, posting wins of 25-20, 25-19 and 25-9.



Maddie Devine dished out 26 assists with 10 digs and Hannah Chase put down a team-high 10 kills to go with 10 digs.



With the addition of junior varsity player Hayley Parks, it allowed St. Lucia to have more options on the court. Libero Tayler Sefton did not play after the first set due to illness. Zoey Richey moved from outside hitter to libero and recorded a team-high 18 digs. Moving into Richey’s spot was Parks, who recorded three kills in the second set.

2018



Hawks dominate after bye week



OAKHURST — Liberty Hawks football head coach Mike Nolte had two goals for his team for the North Sequoia League opener against the Yosemite-Oakhurst Badgers.



The Hawks totally dominated the Badgers. Liberty scored 47 first half points and induced the running clock for the entire second half. The Hawks forced three turnovers and Colton Cardoza returned an interception for a touchdown. Liberty’s defense held Yosemite to just one yard of total offense in the first half. And, Liberty scored touchdowns on all seven of its possessions in a 53-14 victory at Yosemite.

Stallions pick up key victory over Sanger



After dropping its first two games of the County/Metro Athletic Conference season, the Madera South Stallions girls volleyball team picked up a pair of wins last week, capped by a win over the Sagner Apaches.



The Stallions lost the first set, but made some adjustments to win the last three, 25-22, 25-20, 27-25.



“It was a good win,” head coach Travis McEowen said. “The girls have been working hard.”

The Stallions had four attackers with seven or more kills, led by Taylor Rogers with 15 and Destiny Perez with 12.

Coyotes hold off Panthers to stay perfect in league



The Madera Coyotes girls volleyball hasn’t been challenged a lot lately, but the team has been able to answer the call when necessary.



That was the case when the Coyotes faced a pesky San Joaquin Memorial-Fresno team Thursday in Joe Flores Gym. The Panthers fought hard to erase Madera’s perfect league record but the Coyotes rose to the challenge with a 3-1 match win to remain undefeated in the County/Metro Athletic Conference.



“As soon as I saw those tall girls, I knew this is going to be a great game,” sophomore Isabella Saucedo said. “They put up the best game I’ve played against any girls. They put up that strong block and it was very hard for me to try to get around them.”

Stallions boys, Coyote girls dominate



It was almost like returning to status quo for the Madera Coyotes and Madera South Stallions cross country teams in the Madera Invitational at Lions Town and Country Park.



Madera South had six runners place in the top seven to easily outpointed Madera (19-61) to win the varsity boys race. Leading the Stallions was Victor Ochoa, who won the race by 20 seconds over Sunnyside’s Aaron Rubio.



Led by Unique Ford, the Coyotes placed all five scoring runners in the top 10 to win the varsity girls race by seven points over Madera South.



Ford won the varsity girls race by 27 seconds over Madera South’s Dariana Miramontes.