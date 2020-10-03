County not cleared for red, yet

Madera County’s COVID-19 numbers have reached a level to move into the red category in reference to businesses, however California Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to sign off on the the movement.



Businesses hope the movement comes sooner as that it will allow less restrictions in their establishments. As of Sept. 19, Madera County was in the purple, widespread category with 7.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 tests with a 6.6 positive rate.



With a move to red, churches can open indoor with a max of 25 percent or 100 people, whichever fewer. Gyms and fitness facilities can open indoors with a maximum 10 percent capacity. Hair salons and barbershops are open. Hotel fitness centers can open with 10 percent capacity. Movie theaters can open with 25 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer.



Personal care services can open indoors, restaurants can also open indoors with a max of 25 percent or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Retail establishments can open with a max of 50 percent capacity. Wineries can open, but outdoors business only.



A movement into the red tier means that Madera County has 4-7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 tests per day for a three-week period and a 5-8 percent positive test rate. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesday. To move forward, a county must meet the next tier’s criteria for two straight weeks. If a county’s metrics worsen for two straight weeks, it will move back in tiers.



Currently, Madera County has 503 active cases with 3,989 cases recovered. There have been 65 deaths from COVID.



For information, visit the Madera County’s public health website.