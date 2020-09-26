Creek Fire getting under control

Cal Fire crews continue to make progress on the biggest fire in California history.



As of Thursday, the Creek Fire has burned 291,426 acres, an increase of more than 13,000 acres from Monday’s total, according to Cal Fire. Fire crews have contained 34 percent of the 19-day fire.

Evacuation orders have started to lift in certain areas of Fresno County.



The perimeter was active in the northern part of the Creek Fire, but the smoke layer moderated fire behaviors. The fire will still progress north until it hits areas of rock formations, Cal Fire said.



Wind and relative humidity patterns continue with terrain driven winds while a dry airmass and poor moisture recoveries in thermal belts will persist.



In the southern zone, the fire burned south of Mount Tom and progressed towards Portal Forebay while actively burning and torching trees, according to Cal Fire. Eastern portions of the fire are flanking to the east and the southern portion of the fire continues is burning with some short-range spotting. The low humidity overnight assisted to completely consume fuels within the burn perimeter, burning out interior islands.



In addition, Sierra National Forest fire crews are battling the Bullfrog Fire, which is about 40 miles north of Clovis. That fire has burned 1,185 acres and is 20 percent contained. The 18-day fire is estimated to be contained Oct. 15.



Damages to structures have slowed and some personnel are heading home, but more than 3,000 are assigned to the Creek Fire.



Cal Fire reported no additional structures were damaged since Monday’s report, as of Thursday. However, another 111 structures (855) were reported destroyed from Monday.



There are 3,075 (down from 3,181) personnel assigned to the fire from 40 crews.



There are still 16 helicopters assigned to the fire and 83 water tenders, but some of the resources have declined. There are 311 engines (down from 326) and 71 dozers (down from 83) assigned to the fire.