MUSD to put students on board

Madera Unified School District has decided to install students on the local school board to serve — right beside elected trustees at the dais. At each meeting, two students, will take their places to participate in discussing the issues and even voting on them. Their votes, however will be preferential, that is they will not count in determining board action.



Neither will the students participate in closed session meetings, nor will they vote on issues relating to employees.



In most other ways, however, the student board members will be accorded the same rights and respect as the elected trustees. They may participate in the discussions, cast preferential votes, and make motions. While they may not be compensated for their service on the board, they will be reimbursed for travel expenses and serve on committees.



The inclusion of students on the school board comes as a result of a decision that was made by the MUSD board at its Feb. 25, 2020, meeting. The action is permitted by the education code and board policy.



The process began when the board issued a request for applicants from high school juniors and seniors. Board members then read the applications and chose the students who will be sworn in at the board’s regular meeting on Sept. 22.



There are four student board members and three alternates. Student board members will serve two at a time, with service to be rotated among the group.



The following students have been chosen to serve on the school board and will receive professional board training.



MHS: Kiyana Granados, and Abigail Poore, alternate.



MSHS: Jeremiah Goodman, and Gladys Torres, alternate.



BTHS: Annelise Stephens



Alternative Education: AAliyah Basques (Ripperdan CDS); Miguelina Mendoza-Cruz — Alternate. (Mountain Vista HS)