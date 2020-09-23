Camarena Health brings Health & Wellness Center jobs to Tesoro Viejo

Camarena Health has announced its collaboration with Tesoro Viejo on the development of a health and wellness center. This new, state-of-the art 13,000 square-foot building will be situated in the heart of Tesoro Viejo’s Town Center and will provide medical, dental, health education and other wellness services for both patients and the community.



“It is a real privilege for Camarena Health to be welcomed into the beautiful Tesoro Viejo community,” said Paulo Soares, Camarena Health CEO. “We look forward to helping this community thrive through meeting the health and wellness needs of its residents and their families. I believe this will be a long and successful relationship.”



The Camarena Health and Wellness Center at Tesoro Viejo anticipates 15 employees, including a medical provider, dentist, behavioral health clinician, and a health educator. Camarena Health’s health educators will provide customized wellness plans focused on improved health and nutrition, as well as one-on-one counseling sessions, group sessions, and community workshops. The health center will also serve the many residents in the surrounding Madera County area.



“Health and wellness are a cornerstone of Tesoro Viejo, and it is only fitting that we welcome Camarena Health into the heart of Town Center to help our residents sustain and improve their quality of life and health,” said Brent McCaffrey, president of Tesoro Viejo. “Having strong industry partners like Camarena Health in the heart of Tesoro Viejo brings jobs, allowing residents the opportunity to live and work right in the community.”



Planned to open by the end of 2021, the Camarena Health and Wellness Center will be located next to the Hub — Tesoro Viejo’s welcome center in the Town Center. It is anticipated that groundbreaking for the building will begin in early 2021.