Liberty’s Brogdon gets second call

For The Madera Tribune

Connor Brogdon.

After spending a couple of weeks at the Philadelphia Phillies’ alternate site at the ballpark of its Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley, Connor Brogdon got the call to the majors again.



Brogdon, a 10th round draft pick of the Phillies in 2017, was originally called up to the majors on Aug. 11 and sent to Lehigh Valley 11 days later.



The Liberty Hawks standout was recalled on Sept. 7, but didn’t get an appearance. He was sent back to Lehigh Valley four days later.



However, he got the call back to the “Bigs” on Sept. 13 and made an impact in a game that day.

He came in relief of Ramon Rosso in the first game of a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins with one out and the bases loaded trailing 2-1.



Brogdon struck out Garrett Cooper on a full-count pitch and closed the inning with a strikeout to Isan Diaz to get out of the inning unscathed.



He got a strikeout and two flyouts in the fourth and got a groundout and a strikeout to Starling Marte in the fifth before he was relieved.



Brogdon tossed 2 1/3 perfect innings with four strikeouts. He threw 34 pitches, 22 of them for strikes. His ERA went from 16.88 to 9.00 after the outing.



Unfortunately, he was sent back to Lehigh Valley later that day, but he was recalled three days later after Jake Arrietta went on the injured list.