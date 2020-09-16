Evans Feed taking donation for animals

With the many fires in the surrounding foothills, Evans Feed and Livestock Supply is taking donations for animals displaced by the Creek Fire.



“There are multiple locations in Madera and the foothills that have taken in small and large animals,” Amy Evans said. “We will be delivering supplies to locations with animals in need when our trucks are filled.”



Donations can be dropped off at the Madera store (241 S. E Street). Donations can also be accepted over the phone and there are requests for specific items.



“Many customers have contacted us asking how they can help,” Evans said. “Donations of dog food to Minarets, shavings to the Fresno Fair Grounds and a truckload of hay have already been delivered. We are counting on our community to come together to support our neighbors.”



Evans’ Porterville location is also standing by to support evacuees from the Castle and Shotgun fire.



Evans has been providing the Central Valley with vet and livestock supplies, hay and sack feed, animal health products, western wear and tack and show supplies for more than 40 years.



For more information, contact Evans at 673-9420.