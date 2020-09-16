Creek Fire getting contained

Cal Fire is continuing to make progress on the Creek Fire and reported 10 percent containment on Monday.



However, the Creek Fire burned 37,000 acres over the weekend while crews continue to battle the nine-day-old blaze, which has burned 212,744 acres in nine days.



Fire remains active and intense in heavy fuels above the smoke layer, according to Cal Fire. Fire activity was low to moderate. Smoke will continue to be a concern as it continues to linger in the valleys.



The prediction is for much clearer skies by Thursday. Winds will primarily be slope driven, the exception will remain near the Sierra Crest on the northeast side of the fire where stronger west to southwest winds are likely with gusts to 30 mph there, Cal Fire reported. Humidity will remain low, as low as 10 percent during the day. A stronger southwest wind event is likely Thursday into Friday.



In Fresno County, temperatures cooled and the fire continued to burn through the night. Northeast winds in the higher elevation pushed the smoke back to lower elevations, Cal Fire reported. The fire continues to progress to the northeast in the San Joaquin River drainage.



Smoke from the Creek Fire is expected to keep temperatures down. The threat to structures will remain through the day as the fire burns in the foothills.



Another threat to the Fresno area is the Bullfrog Fire that is separate from the Creek Fire and was discovered on Sept. 9. It is being managed by the Sierra National Forest by using suppression strategy taking advantage of trails, natural features andhand crews to suppress the fire.



The Bullfrog Fire has burned 900 acres and is 0 percent contained.



Damage inspection teams are in the process of evaluating structures and numbers continue to rise as further details become available There have been 12 structures damaged and 369 structures (residential, commercial or other) destroyed.



Road closure updates can be found on the Madera Sheriff’s Facebook page.



Evacuation points are set up at Clovis North High School and at the Mariposa County Fairgrounds.

Animal evacuation centers can be found at the Oakhurst Community Center for small animals and at the Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds for horses only. Large animals are also accepted at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.



There are currently 2,506 personnel (increased from 1,336 on Thursday) and 29 crews (up from 25) assigned to fight the Creek Fire, along with 18 helicopters (down from 23), 266 engines (up from 142), 70 dozers (up from 60) and 66 water tenders (up from 39).

Creek Fire Evacuee and Donation Centers

Producers Livestock Marketing Association — housing livestock



V-Force Elite Gymnastics — collecting donations



Evans Feed and Livestock Supply — collecting donations for displaced animals



Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds — housing animals



Madera County Sheriff’s Office — wipes, jerky, instant coffee and creamer, trail mix packets, protein bars, granola bars, energy drinks for first responders



All About Dance & Gymnastics — collecting donations for evacuees



CrossFit Madera — collecting donations



Sugar Pine Smokehouse — collecting donations and you may be able to receive 10 percent off your meal with your donation



Madera County Farm Bureau — taking in supplies and donations for supplies for livestock



The Madera Tribune — accepting monetary donations. The Tribune will give a one-year subscription for a $25 or more donation.