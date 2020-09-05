Round 2 of Race 2B Drug Free Big3 runs at Madera Speedway

The $5,000 to win, 100-lap second round of the Race 2B Drug Free Big3 presented by 51FIFTY invades Madera Speedway tonight.



The race serves as the sixth round for the MAVTV-televised Nut Up Pro Late Model Series. Paired with a $3,000 to win B-Main and a tremendous lineup of lucrative bonus awards, tonight’s event looks to be the largest so far of the 2020 season. 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models and the Mini Cups vs. Bandoleros will also be in action.



The 100-lap race will be staged over a pair of 50-lap segments. The B-Main will transfer the top-four finishers and is scheduled for 25-laps.



Grandstands remain closed due to COVID-19 industry guidance, but Madera Speedway, Mission Foods, and Nut Up Industries will provide a free live stream. Race fans can tune in to Short Track TV on YouTube at 6 p.m. for the coverage at https://youtu.be/jIQ3ZEKQeSc



The Race 2B Drug Free Big3 includes multiple bonuses for driver performance. Drivers in the Big3 will be competing for a special point fund with $5,000 for the champion, $2,500 for second, and $1,000 for third.



The 2019 Short Track Shootout winner and 2020 Idaho 208 winner Jeremy Doss won the opener for the Big3 on July 25. His victory came ahead of 2020 Nut Up Pro Late Model points leader Buddy Shepherd, who has enjoyed three victories this season, along with a pair of runner-up finishes. Shepherd has also set fast-time on three occasions, but Doss holds track record honors with a sizzling 14.832 second lap around the one-third mile in July.



Doss is aiming for a $10,000 bonus if a driver can sweep all three Big3 races. An additional $5,000 bonus will be awarded if a driver can sweep all three fast-time awards. $5,000 bonuses have also been posted for finishing in the top-three in all three races, leading the most laps in all three Big3 races, and a bonus for winning all three B Mains.



Saturday’s $5,000 to win feature will also pay $3,000 for second and $2,000 for third. The finale of the series will be the Nut Up Short Track Shootout paying $10,000 to win on Oct. 3.



The goal of the Race 2B Drug Free Big3 Series is to bring awareness to programs designed to help those fighting addiction and to promote the stories of people that have fought their way out of addiction.



Quickly moving up the series championship order is Dylan Zampa after winning on Aug. 22. Shepherd, Ross Strmiska, 2007 Altamont champion Ryan Philpott, Blaine Rocha, and Zampa make up the top-five in the Nut Up Pro Late Model standings.



Shelden Cooper used a fifth-place finish two weeks ago to move up to sixth, followed by 2019 champion Austin Herzog, 2019 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model champion Joey Iest, two-time champion Matt Erickson, and 2018 Short Track Shootout champion Logan Zampa rounding out the top 10 in the standings. Seth Wise won the first two rounds in the Jr. Late Models but will compete with the Pros this weekend.



Speaking of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models, their 70-lap race this weekend is full of intrigue as Cole Brown looks to challenge points leader Bradley Erickson. 14-year-old Erickson won both round three and round four before Brown led 44 laps en route to the round five triumph. Kercie Jung is third in the standings ahead of Jake Bollman and Seth Wise.



The drivers ages 10-16 years old compete over a 40-lap opening segment, followed by the Mission Racing Style Tortilla Chips halfway break. After adjustments and MAVTV-interviews, the drivers battle for a 30-lap run to the finish.



Madera Speedway’s youngest drivers in the Mini Cups vs. Bandoleros have spent the season following Jeffrey Erickson and Rebecca Dubie. Erickson had to use a backup engine on Aug. 22, yet still drove to victory for his fifth win of the season. He leads Caden Cordova and Joey Kennealy in the points battle.



Rebecca Dubie had won the first four Mini Cup trophies, in the race within a race, before Harley Kennealy grabbed her second career win in the last event. Dubie has a seven-point advantage heading into Saturday’s 30-lap main event.



Pit gates open at 11:30 a.m, Saturday with practice beginning at 1:30 p.m. Qualifying will be at 3 p.m. with the Mini Cup and Bandolero heat races to follow. The $3,000 to win, 25-lap Pro Late Model B-Main is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. Opening ceremonies and live streaming coverage will begin at approximately 5:50 p.m.



For information about Madera Speedway, visit www.RaceMadera.com The 2020 season would not be possible without the support of Nut Up Industries, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. with new 2020 episodes now airing. Round No. 2 of the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series airs on Sept. 14.