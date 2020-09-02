Gaumnitz promoted to Fire Chief

For The Madera Tribune

Newly promoted Chowchilla Fire Chief Fred Gaumnitz is joined by his wife, Renee, and their children.

CHOWCHILLA — City Administrator Rod Pruett announced the hiring of Chowchilla’s own, Fred Gaumnitz, as Chowchilla’s new Fire Chief.



The Fire Chief position became available in May when Harry Turner retired after serving our community for the last 28 years as Fire Chief.



“Fred was the top candidate out of 12 qualified applicants to become the new Fire Chief. His experience has served him well, and we are thrilled to have him as our new Fire Chief,” said City Administrator Rod Pruett.



Gaumnitz served as a Volunteer Firefighter for 13 years and was the Battalion Chief this past year. He is a lifelong resident of Chowchilla and continues to reside here with his wife Renee and two children.