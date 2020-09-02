6 Maderans arrested on suspicion of drunk driving

For The Madera Tribune

Randy Estrada, 34, fails a field sobriety test given by Madera police officers Sunday night. Estrada and five other residents were arrested on suspicion of DUI in a crackdown by police.

Madera police arrested a total of six residents, in what police are calling an increase in DUI arrests.

Sgt. Mark Trukki said it was unusual to have that many DUI arrests in one overnight shift, but a number of factors, including the stress and confinement during the long COVID-19 pandemic could be involved.



“We have also now instituted a more proactive enforcement with the return of our Office of Traffic Safety Board (OTSB) grant funding for additional (traffic) officer overtime. This allows us to add between two and six officers just for DUI enforcement to any one shift. “It’s a huge help,” Trukki said



Trukki said the DUI enforcement efforts by traffic officers would also be increasing with the Labor Day weekend and other holidays approaching. Police will be on the lookout for large parties and other gatherings that could be involving alcohol. Trukki encouraged residents not to drink and drive. “There”s just no excuse. Call for a ride, walk home, take a taxi. Just don’t drink and drive,” he said.

Police records show the arrest of the following residents on suspicion of DUI on Sunday night :



• Randy Estrada, 34, arrested after a traffic stop in the area of 500 Madera Ave.



• Tyrell Alexander, 20, arrested after he was involved in a traffic collision with a tree at Central and Terrace Place.



• Anselmo Mora, 28, arrested after a traffic stop in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road.



• Irving Avendano-Martinez, 26, arrested after he was involved in a traffic collision with a tree near San Jose and Citrus Way.



• Adrian Berumen, 57, arrested after a traffic stop in the area of Chapin and Ellis.



• Delfino Ortiz-Ortiz, 20, arrested after a traffic stop near Lake and Ellis Streets.



Please report drivers who may be under the influence to 911 or the Madera Police Department.