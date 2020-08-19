Support local restaurants when eating out

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Chris Molina of Perko’s Cafe Grill serves customers, David Miramontes, left, and Phil Miramontes in the outdoor dining area last week. The restaurant is open daily at 6 a.m. to sundown for outdoor dining and takeout or delivery from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thinking out of the box, local eateries still are able to serve our community by providing online, curbside and take-out of their delicious wares.



For details, call the restaurants for more information. To be included onto this list in the future, email cvaldez@maderatribune.net.



Supporting each other for a stronger Madera.



Black Bear Diner 675-1332



Burrito King 674-7596



Cachanilla 664-7238



California Grill 831-2161



Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon 664-8251



Cazadores Grill 661-9140



Chavinda Taqueria 673-1615



Cheles Tacos & Grill 395-4169



China Kitchen 674-4000



Chipotle Mexican 661-2048



Denny’s 664-1400



DiCicco’s 674-2435



Edgar’s Italian Restaurant 661-0306



El Amigo 674-4482



Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering 673-2630



Frozen Delight 660-5074



Full-O Bull 674-4112



Ristorante Gabriela 662-1409



IHOP 675-5179



Kababs Grill 664-1100



Liu’s Village 662-1288



Madera Frosty Queen 673-7678



Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory 645-7011



Mari’s Mexican Restaurant 330-3686



Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria 675-9613



Mojo’s Catering 975-7238



Morenos Mexican Food 673-0307



Ranchos Cafe 645-5155



Red Onion 664-8026



Round Table Pizza 673-7043



Papa Murphy’s 661-1800



Pho’ Dera 395-4510



Perko’s Cafe 675-8020



Players Smoked BBQ 831-2135



Premier Brick Oven Pizza 395-4322



Sal’s Mexican Restaurant 673-7257



Subway 675-9297



Sugar Pine Smokehouse 674-1212



Taco Express 673-3187



The Pines Resort 642-3121



The Sub Shop 673-2665



Tj’s Bar & Grill 673-6803



Valley Bowl 674-0951 (See their Facebook for specials)