Support local restaurants when eating out

August 19, 2020

Corrie Valdez

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune  
Chris Molina of Perko’s Cafe Grill serves customers, David Miramontes, left, and Phil Miramontes in the outdoor dining area last week. The restaurant is open daily at 6 a.m. to sundown for outdoor dining and takeout or delivery from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thinking out of the box, local eateries still are able to serve our community by providing online, curbside and take-out of their delicious wares. 


For details, call the restaurants for more information.  To be included onto this list in the future, email cvaldez@maderatribune.net.


Supporting each other for a stronger Madera. 


Black Bear Diner 675-1332


Burrito King 674-7596


Cachanilla 664-7238


California Grill 831-2161


Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon 664-8251


Cazadores Grill 661-9140


Chavinda Taqueria 673-1615


Cheles Tacos & Grill 395-4169


China Kitchen 674-4000


Chipotle Mexican 661-2048


Denny’s 664-1400


DiCicco’s 674-2435


Edgar’s Italian Restaurant 661-0306


El Amigo 674-4482


Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering 673-2630


Frozen Delight 660-5074


Full-O Bull 674-4112


Ristorante Gabriela 662-1409


IHOP 675-5179


Kababs Grill 664-1100


Liu’s Village 662-1288


Madera Frosty Queen 673-7678


Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory 645-7011


Mari’s Mexican Restaurant 330-3686


Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria 675-9613


Mojo’s Catering 975-7238


Morenos Mexican Food 673-0307


Ranchos Cafe 645-5155


Red Onion 664-8026


Round Table Pizza 673-7043


Papa Murphy’s 661-1800


Pho’ Dera 395-4510


Perko’s Cafe 675-8020 


Players Smoked BBQ 831-2135


Premier Brick Oven Pizza 395-4322


Sal’s Mexican Restaurant 673-7257


Subway 675-9297


Sugar Pine Smokehouse 674-1212


Taco Express 673-3187 


The Pines Resort 642-3121


The Sub Shop 673-2665


Tj’s Bar & Grill 673-6803


Valley Bowl 674-0951 (See their Facebook for specials)

