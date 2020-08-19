Support local restaurants when eating out

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
Chris Molina of Perko’s Cafe Grill serves customers, David Miramontes, left, and Phil Miramontes in the outdoor dining area last week. The restaurant is open daily at 6 a.m. to sundown for outdoor dining and takeout or delivery from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Thinking out of the box, local eateries still are able to serve our community by providing online, curbside and take-out of their delicious wares.
For details, call the restaurants for more information. To be included onto this list in the future, email cvaldez@maderatribune.net.
Supporting each other for a stronger Madera.
Black Bear Diner 675-1332
Burrito King 674-7596
Cachanilla 664-7238
California Grill 831-2161
Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon 664-8251
Cazadores Grill 661-9140
Chavinda Taqueria 673-1615
Cheles Tacos & Grill 395-4169
China Kitchen 674-4000
Chipotle Mexican 661-2048
Denny’s 664-1400
DiCicco’s 674-2435
Edgar’s Italian Restaurant 661-0306
El Amigo 674-4482
Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering 673-2630
Frozen Delight 660-5074
Full-O Bull 674-4112
Ristorante Gabriela 662-1409
IHOP 675-5179
Kababs Grill 664-1100
Liu’s Village 662-1288
Madera Frosty Queen 673-7678
Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory 645-7011
Mari’s Mexican Restaurant 330-3686
Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria 675-9613
Mojo’s Catering 975-7238
Morenos Mexican Food 673-0307
Ranchos Cafe 645-5155
Red Onion 664-8026
Round Table Pizza 673-7043
Papa Murphy’s 661-1800
Pho’ Dera 395-4510
Perko’s Cafe 675-8020
Players Smoked BBQ 831-2135
Premier Brick Oven Pizza 395-4322
Sal’s Mexican Restaurant 673-7257
Subway 675-9297
Sugar Pine Smokehouse 674-1212
Taco Express 673-3187
The Pines Resort 642-3121
The Sub Shop 673-2665
Tj’s Bar & Grill 673-6803
Valley Bowl 674-0951 (See their Facebook for specials)