Mushrooms, for any time of the year

Tom Grandy, freerangestock.com

Mushroom lovers would appreciate them used as a topping for homemade pizza.

Right away, I am thinking of all the people I know — many of them family members — who cringe at even the thought of mushrooms. At the same time, I know there are a lot of folks who love mushrooms, including myself.

The delicacies fit in no matter the season, lending themselves well to salads, appetizers, casserole ingredients, additions to sauces, soups and toppings for pizza or focaccia. They can be marinated, sauteed, battered and fried, simmered, stewed, baked or eaten raw. Seems like they are worthy of a place at the dinner table, so here are a few recipes for mushroom fans.

Garlic mushrooms

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 onion, chopped, optional

1 pound Cremini or small white button mushrooms

2 tablespoons dry white wine

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley leaves, chopped, divided

4 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1. In a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat, heat butter and olive oil. Add onion, if using, and saute until softened, about 3 minutes.

2. Add the mushrooms and cook for about 4 to 5 minutes until golden and crispy on the edges. Add wine and cook about 2 minutes, to slightly reduce mixture.

3. Add thyme, 1 tablespoon parsley and garlic. Cook an additional 30 to 45 seconds, stirring.

4. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with remaining parsley and serve warm. Makes 4 servings.

Mushroom stroganoff

You can use a mixture of your favorite mushrooms if you wish.

1 pound wide egg noodles

3 tablespoons butter, divided

1 small white onion, thinly sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound Cremini mushrooms

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 1/2 cups vegetable stock

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

3 1/2 tablespoons flour

3 small sprigs of fresh thyme or 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt or light sour cream

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Optional toppings: freshly-grated Parmesan cheese, chopped fresh parsley, extra black pepper

1. Cook egg noodles al dente according to package directions; drain.

2. In a large saute pan over medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon butter. Add onions and saute for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter, garlic and mushrooms, and stir to combine. Continue cooking an additional 5 to 7 minutes, until the mushrooms are cooked and tender.

4. Add white wine, and deglaze the pan by using a wooden spoon to scrape the brown bits off the bottom of the pan. Let the sauce simmer for 3 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, in a separate bowl, whisk together vegetable stock, Worcestershire sauce and flour until smooth. Pour the vegetable stock mixture into the pan, along with the thyme, and stir to combine. Let the mixture simmer for an additional 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly thickened. Then, stir in the Greek yogurt or sour cream evenly into the sauce. Taste, and season with a generous pinch of two of salt and pepper as needed.

6. Serve immediately over the egg noodles, garnished with your desired toppings. Makes 4 to 6 servings.

Stuffed mushrooms

If you like, you can add some cooked pork sausage to the stuffing mixture.

1 1/2 pounds small mushrooms (white or brown), suitable for stuffing

2 tablespoons butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup dry bread crumbs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for garnish

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves, chopped

1. Preheat oven to 400. Grease a baking sheet with cooking spray. Remove stems from mushrooms and roughly chop stems. Place mushroom caps on baking sheet.

2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add chopped mushroom stems and cook until most of the moisture is out, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then add bread crumbs and let toast slightly, 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and let cool slightly.

3. In a large bowl, mix together mushroom stem mixture, Parmesan, cream cheese, parsley and thyme. Season with salt and pepper, if needed. Fill mushroom caps with filling and sprinkle with more Parmesan.

4. Bake in preheated oven until mushrooms are soft and the tops are golden, about 20 minutes. Garnish with parsley just before serving. Makes 8 servings.

Mushroom chicken thighs

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

5 1/2 tablespoons flour, divided

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 small shallot, minced

8 ounces Cremini mushrooms, sliced

1 cup chicken stock

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh parsley leaves, chopped

1. Season chicken with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Dredge chicken in 4 tablespoons flour until evenly coated.

2. In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat canola oil and butter. Working in batches, add chicken to the skillet in a single layer and cook until golden brown and cooked through, reaching an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 4 to 5 minutes per side; set aside. Reduce heat to medium low.

3. Add garlic, shallot and mushrooms, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are tender and browned, about 4 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

4. Whisk in remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute.

5. Gradually whisk in chicken stock and thyme. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until reduced and slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Stir in parsley; season with salt and pepper, to taste. Return chicken to the skillet. Serve immediately. Makes 4 to 6 servings.