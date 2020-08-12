Drugs, gun taken off streets

For The Madera Tribune

David Michael Rocha, 26, is arrested on charges of possession and sales of illegal drugs and the possession of a concealed weapon Saturday afternoon near 4th Street and Gateway Drive.

Madera police arrested 26-year-old David Michael Rocha after officers reportedly saw him retrieve a loaded gun concealed under bushes near a hotel in the area of 4th Street and Gateway Drive.

Rocha was also found to be in possession of illegal drugs, and a large amount of cash Saturday afternoon. He was charged with possession of drugs for sales, and possession of a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm.

Records indicate Rocha is well known to police with two prior arrests for DUI and three other arrests for driving without a drivers license, among other charges.

Officers request residents report suspicious behavior to police whenever they see it, so that they can protect neighborhoods by proactively take guns and drugs off Madera streets. The non emergency number to report suspicious activity to police dispatch is 674-4220. The number is answered 24/7.