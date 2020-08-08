Supervisors approve pandemic relief program for local small businesses

The Madera County Board of Supervisors has approved a Small Business Pandemic Assistance Grant program to help support small businesses located in Madera County, including the cities of Madera and Chowchilla.

The County will partner with the Madera County Economic Development Commission to disperse over $3.8 Million in the form of small business grants. The County received the funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security Act (or CARES Act) from the State of California, originating from the United States Government.

“This program affirms the Board’s commitment to use available resources to help ensure businesses in the county see a path to recovery from this crisis,” said David Rogers, Board Chairman.

By state mandate, many businesses that had just recently reopened were forced to shut their doors for a second time.

“Small businesses employ a significant portion of our community, especially in the hard-hit sectors like tourism and hospitality. The action taken by the Board of Supervisors will give our local economy a chance to weather this pandemic,” said Jay Varney, Madera County CAO.

“So many of our small businesses throughout the County have been devastated by the COVID-19 Pandemic we felt this was a great way to help them survive during these unprecedented times,” said Bobby Kahn, Executive Director of MCEDC. “It has been the absolute worst nightmare come true for so many industries.”

Eligible businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for grants in the amount of $5,000 or $10,000 depending on the size of their business. They will be able to obtain applications by going to mcedccountybusinessgrant.com, or call the MCEDC office at 675-7768 for assistance.