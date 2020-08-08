Man killed in SR41 crash

A 27-year-old Fresno man was killed after he lost control of his 2004 Dodge Durango SUV, struck an embankment and overturned as he drove south on State Route 41 just north of Road 406, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Two other passengers in the Dodge SUV, a 19 year-old woman and a 45-year-old man both of Fresno were uninjured in the rollover collision early Thursday morning.

The incident remains under investigation, but initial reports indicate the overturned Dodge SUV was then struck in the area of the driver’s door by a northbound 2007 Nissan Altima.

The 39-year-old male driver of the Nissan, also of Fresno, sustained major injuries in the collision and was taken to Madera Community Hospital.

The passengers of the southbound Dodge told officers they had just left a casino and were returning home to Fresno at the time of the collision.

Traffic on the busy north south roadway was halted and rerouted for about two hours as emergency crews worked to treat the injured, investigate the fatality and clear the vehicles.

All parties were seatbelted and neither drugs or alcohol are thought to be contributing factors at this time. Toxicology reports are pending.