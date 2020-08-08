Madera Unified hires 30 permanent teacher subs

Thirty permanent teacher substitutes went to work Thursday to begin their training in distance learning so that they will be ready to fill in for MUSD teachers who are absent during the 2020-2021 school year.

Each substitute has been assigned to one school (with the exception of Eastin Arcola, La Vina, and Dixieland). In this way, every Madera Unified school is guaranteed at least one substitute when the need for a replacement arises.

The substitutes are paid $125 per day and are provided with the same health insurance that regular employees receive. The permanent substitute program is paid for out of the COVID-19 fund from the state. $31 million is in the fund. District officials estimate that the actual cost of the sub plan will be in the neighborhood of $400,000. $2 million has been budgeted.

Madera Unified first implemented the permanent substitute teacher program four years ago but had to cancel it last school year due to the loss of state funds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.