Dr. Seuss once said:

“Life’s too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right, forgive the ones who don’t and believe that everything happens for a reason. If you get a chance, take it. If it changes your life, let it. Nobody said it’d be easy; they just promised it would be worth it.”

I had a friend named Bob Jones, who once said, “Don’t try to make things happen; let things happen.”

I think I like the philosophy of both of these two men. It is true that life is too short to get worked up over things. When we get angry at people, it doesn’t change them. It just makes US more miserable. I once knew a guy who would get so furious that he would literally go into a tantrum, throwing things and yelling obscenities. (I’m sorry to say that I would laugh at him when he acted that way. Of course, that made him even more furious.) I’m pretty sure that when he calmed down, he realized what a fool he made of himself.

We are foolish when we act rude and behave inappropriately to other people. It is through kindness and a joyful spirit that we reach people and change them in a positive way. A smile and a warm greeting most often gets one in return.

So, Dr. Seuss said to love the people who treat you right, and forgive the ones who don’t. That’s a good rule. It’s sometimes hard to love the people who have wronged you, but that forgiveness thing really heals the soul. It is amazing how much better you feel when you can forgive others. Regardless of what someone has done to you, if you can find it in your heart to forgive, the healing will begin. The lack of forgiveness can only breed more ill feelings.

St. Francis of Assisi said, “Lord, make me an instrument of your peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love. Where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; and where there is sadness, joy.” St. Francis knew that peace can never happen anywhere unless someone breaks the animosity and shows love and kindness, becoming an instrument of peace.

This year, the year of the pandemic, has been a year to forget. The year 2020 was supposed to be a year of hope, a year of vision (20-20 Vision), a year to remember. It started with a bit of trouble, Democrats vs. Republicans stuff, and then the year slid right into illness, then death, killings, riots, and now we have people who can’t seem to support the people who try to keep our communities safe. And now it’s back to the Democrats vs. Republicans hateful stuff. What has happened?

Life is too short, folks! Where we lack peace, let’s make some. Lord, make me an instrument of your love and peace.

Have a great weekend!

— My love to all,

Nancy

• • •

“A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. The tongue of the wise adorns knowledge, but the mouth of the fool gushes folly.”

— Proverbs 15:1-2