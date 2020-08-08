Car plows through house, 1 arrested

For The Madera Tribune

A wrecked 2006 Ford Focus sits in the front yard of a home in the 300 block of Adell Street late Wednesday night, after being pulled out of the house by a tow truck. The 30-year-old driver lost control and drove through the front door, through the living room and into the back wall.

A 30 year-old Madera man was arrested after he lost control at a fairly high rate of speed and plowed through the front door of a house, through the living room and then into the rear wall of the house in the 300 block of Adell Street, according to the Madera Police Department. No other vehicles were involved.

Officers said it was very fortunate no residents were present in or near the area of the living room at the time of the 11:30 p.m. crash Wednesday, and no injuries were reported. The home sustained significant damage.

Fidel Calixtro was found at the wheel of the 2006 Ford Focus and he and a male passenger were also uninjured. Calixtro allegedly failed a field sobriety test and was arrested on charges of DUI, and also charged with driving without a license.

Madera police officers said DUI arrests are on the rise and the department is increasing traffic patrols to be on the lookout for any drivers that may be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. They are also encouraging everyone to report impaired drivers to 911 immediately.