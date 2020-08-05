Outdoor dining becomes a necessity for Madera

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Black Bear Diner server Kim Begin waits on regular customer Paul Marti and his family at one of the socially distanced outdoor dining tables at the restaurants. The restaurant is open for takeout and outdoor dining from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Canopies are also set up in the dining area. They are also available for delivery through GrubHub, Postmates and UberEats.

Health orders came down from the State of California to the Madera County Public Health Department that mandates a closure of bars, pubs and breweries, restricting indoor operations of restaurants and other establishments, which came into effect on due to the uptick of the COVID-19 transmission in Madera.

For the most part restaurants are back to delivery, curb-side and take-out dining. Call the restaurant for more information.

Black Bear Diner, 675-1332

Burrito King, 674-7596

Cachanilla, 664-7238

California Grill, 831-2161

Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251

Cazadores Grill, 661-9140

Chavinda Taqueria, 673-1615

Cheles Tacos & Grill, 395-4169

China Kitchen, 674-4000

Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048

Denny’s, 664-1400

DiCicco’s, 674-2435

Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306

El Amigo, 674-4482

Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630

Frozen Delight, 660-5074

Full-O Bull, 674-4112

IHOP, 675-5179

Kababs Grill, 664-1100

Liu’s Village, 662-1288

Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678

Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory, 645-7011

Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686

Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613

Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238

Moreno's Mexican Food, 673-0307

Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155

Red Onion, 664-8026

Ristorante Gabriela, 662-1409

Round Table Pizza, 673-7043

Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800

Pho’ Dera, 395-4510

Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020

Players Smoked BBQ, 831-2135

Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257

Subway, 675-9297

Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212

Taco Express, 673-3187

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

The Sub Shop, 673-2665

Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-6803