Business announces micro wedding giveaway

BASS LAKE — Along with scrapped vacations, canceled cruises, postponed conferences and social gatherings, weddings have become a logistical casualty of the current health situation.

Immediate health concerns, gathering restrictions, venue and border closures, directly affected many wedding plans. As a result, over one million weddings across America (about 25 at The Pines Resort) were postponed. This result has caused additional stress and financial difficulties for couples, as well as wedding vendors.

The Pines Resort, along with local vendors, have decided to step-up and save one special day.

One couple will receive an all-inclusive Micro Wedding at The Pines Resort for up to 20 people (a $6,000 value). This giveaway is exclusively offered to couples who have been displaced or had their wedding canceled due to COVID-19.

“If the virus impacted you, or your loved ones, and as a result, you needed to cancel your special day, we want to hear from you,” said Taylor Westerman, Wedding Sales Manager at The Pines Resort. “If your original venue could no longer host your special day due to current restrictions, this opportunity is for you.”

For details of this offer and how to be considered for the giveaway, visit https://bit.ly/BassLakeWeddingGiveaway. Applications are accepted online through Aug. 20, 2020, and the winner will be announced in September.

This offer is made possible with generous support from the following vendor partners: The Enchanted Florist and Whatnots, Amber Verdugo Photography, Yosemite Wedding Vows, A Bit of Everything DJ & Entertainment, The Linen Shoppe, and Ducey’s on the Lake.

For couples wanting to move ahead with wedding plans, a Yosemite micro wedding offers the perfect compromise.

To learn more about hosting a micro wedding in Southern Yosemite, visit https://bit.ly/3gtDzPN.