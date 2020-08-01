Letter: A Pot of Egalitarians 2020

Young urban egos, raised so self-assured;

youth-spoiled in veils, of false circumspection,

all taught behind the forbidden word “no.”

Raised in wealth created, by their targets no less,

and refusing to see all but hate,

and then professed to fantasy,

by university’s pathetic best:

the desk-bound, the tenured, the responsibility free;

those knowing nothing of work-sweat,

nor sources of food, wine and roof,

nor their freedoms aplenty;

yet rioting for another system,

current actions for which they’d already be dead.

— H. Clay Daulton,

Madera