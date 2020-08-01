Chowchilla Chamber of Commerce welcomes new executive director

For The Madera Tribune

Rachel Beaird has been named the Chowchilla Chamber of Commerce’s new executive director.

The Chowchilla Chamber of Commerce has hired a new Executive Director, Rachel Beaird. She has taken over the position that was vacated in March when previous Executive Director, Stacy Wisener, took a job with the City of Chowchilla.

Beaird comes to the Chamber as a previous volunteer and has been involved with many events the Chamber has held. “I am excited to work with the businesses of Chowchilla and help them in any way that I can,” Beaird said.

Beaird originally came to Chowchilla from Winton. She lived in Chowchilla for 15 years with her late husband, Glen Beaird, and reared their son Daniel, who attended Chowchilla Schools. She was previously employed at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.

“Rachel is a hard worker who is invested in Chowchilla and would like to see the best for our community. She will work well with our local businesses.” said Lori Ringeisen, Chamber president.

The Chamber of Commerce office is currently closed to the public to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, the staff can be reached by telephone or email to help you with your needs.