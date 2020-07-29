O’Neals man found dead; 2 arrested

A witness called 911 to report a man lying in the roadway on Road 224 (also known as Bonnie B Road) near Grandma’s Place early morning last week.

CHP initially responded to investigate a hit-and-run collision, Thursday.

On arrival, investigators found 31-year-old Travis Balthazar of O’Neals dead at the scene.

When evidence of an intentional act was discovered, the scene was turned over to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office for a homicide investigation, according to Deputy Sarah Jackson, the public information officer.

Later that same morning, a white 1989 Acura sedan was found in Kerckhoff Reservoir, partially submerged.

MCSO Detectives have arrested Danielle Cook and Christopher Robesky, both from North Fork, in connection with this case, Deputy Jackson said. They were booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections at approximately 1:30 a.m., Friday, on the following charges:

187(a) PC — Murder

29800(a)1 PC — Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person

30305(a)1PC — Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person

Bail was set at $1million for each suspect and they remain in custody at this time, Jackson said.

The investigation is ongoing and MCSO is working with both CHP’s Oakhurst Area Office and the Madera County District Attorney’s Office.