Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

A memorial mural of Thaddeus Sran was painted by artist Omar Huerta Sunday night in downtown Madera. Ten days after the disappearance of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran, both of his parents have been arrested and charged with his murder, according to the Madera Police Department.

Autopsy and DNA test results are pending; body was found in a burn pit west of Madera

Ten days after the disappearance of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran, both of his parents have been arrested and charged with his murder, according to the Madera Police Department.

Charred remains, believed by authorities to be those of the little boy, were found Thursday by a cadaver dog in a burn pit four miles west of Madera after investigators were able to place the parents at the remote orchard scene on Road 21. Results of an autopsy and DNA tests to positively identify the remains are pending.

The special-needs boy, who had a feeding tube, was non verbal and could not yet walk, was reported missing by his parents the morning of July 15 from their residence in the 800 block of south C Street. The disappearance prompted a massive search by law enforcement personnel and an outpouring of concern from many residents in the community.

Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson said the investigation had not yet yielded any theory of the case or any potential motivation in the boy’s death.

“What we do know is we are all heartbroken over the outcome in this case. But the uncertainty is over. We will now have justice for little Thaddeus,” Lawson said.

Sukhjinder Sran, 42, and Briseida Sran, 29, were arrested Friday morning at a family member’s residence on Winter Way, and are each being held on $1 million bond. Briseida Sran is reportedly eight months pregnant with her fifth child. The couple’s three remaining children have been placed with Child Protective Services.

The Sukhjinder Sran family also reportedly had a four-month-old infant daughter die in 2015 of Sudden Infant Death (SIDS) syndrome. That case and investigation remains open, according to police.