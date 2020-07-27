Deputies seek wanted felon

For The Madera Tribune

Michael G. Bryan.

Michael G. Bryan was driving a white stolen Dodge 3/4-ton diesel pickup when he was observed by Madera County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the area of Indian Lakes.

Once stopped, Bryan fled on foot Monday morning.

He is currently on felony probation and is now wanted for violations of — felony possession or receiving a stolen vehicle; and misdemeanor resisting, obstruction, or delay of a peace officer.

He is 40 years old, 5’9”, 175 lbs with hazel eyes and a bald head. He is known to frequent the Coarsegold area and Friant.

“If you see Bryan, please call 559-675-7770 and do not approach,” warned sheriff’s Deputy Sarah Jackson, public information officer.

A passenger in the Dodge — Matthew Donley, 41, of Coarsegold — also was arrested at the scene, according to Jackson. An assault rifle, two handguns and ammunition were recovered from the vehicle.

Donley was booked into Madera County Department of Corrections for violations of PC 29800 (possession of a firearm by a prohibited person) and PC 30305 (possession of ammunition by a prohibited person). Donley is being held on a probation violation.