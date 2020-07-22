Arts Council seals deal with new executive

For The Madera Tribune

Jim Kocher.

Madera County Arts Council has hired Jim Kocher as its new executive director.

The appointment was effective July 1. Kocher has been fulfilling the role of Interim Executive Director since January 2020.

“During the past six months of what has been a very challenging time, both for the arts and the world, Mr. Kocher has committed to the Arts Council’s mission, vision and values and has shown he has the ability to strategically guide the organization forward,” said Dr. Dianne Rich,” a member of the Arts Council Board.

Kocher has more than 30 years of professional business experience, including time with The Walt Disney Company, Dignity Health, Showbizjobs and Playhouse Merced community theater. It was at Playhouse Merced, as Director of Communications, where he helped lead the non-profit arts organization toward improved community awareness and attendance, increased donors and sponsorships and maintained overall financial health.

At Madera County Arts Council, Kocher hopes to maintain and expand the efforts of the group through continuing and enhancing art education in schools, promoting local artists and arts organizations and moving toward the creation of an arts center in downtown Madera.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to be a part of Madera County Arts Council through these unprecedented times,” Kocher said.

“With the partnership of a very dedicated board and staff, passionate volunteers and membership, plus a supportive community in Madera County and beyond, it seems we can work through these current challenges together and become stronger than ever.”