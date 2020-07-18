Vehicle collision takes out power

For The Madera Tribune

A wrecked 2005 Cadillac CTS sits wrapped around a power pole Thursday morning on Sunrise Avenue near Aldeide street. The driver sustained major injuries and was taken to Fresno’s Community Regional Medical Center.

A driver who says he fell asleep behind the wheel this morning is lucky to be alive, according to Madera Police, after going off the road at high speed and crashing into two poles on Sunrise Avenue near Adelaide Avenue.

The collision happened about 6:46 am, according to Cpl. Brent Cederquist.

“The driver, a 26-year-old man from Madera was eastbound on Sunrise when he fell asleep, lost control and went off the roadway. He took out multiple power poles and sustained a major head injury. There were no passengers and no other vehicles involved. No indicators of drugs or alcohol were found at the scene,” Cederquist said, and the driver’s foot may have caused further acceleration on the gas pedal as he fell asleep.

Power was briefly out to the area as PG&E crews worked to replace the poles.

Police are also investigating the speed of the collision, and the possibility the driver may have been seen racing moments before, after comments to that effect from a member of the community.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to call Madera police dispatch at 675-4220. The line is answered 24/7.