Prisoners and some staff affected by coronavirus

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

The Madera County Department of Corrections is having to deal with the effects of the coronavirus, according to relatives of prisoners and members of the jail staff. Some prisoners scheduled for release have been held back, and prison staff members who have been treated for the illness.

Due to the new CalCONNECT system and how information is pulled, we will now be reporting for the previous day.

Today we are reporting 19 new cases for Saturday, July 11, and 51 new cases for Sunday, July 12, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 in Madera County cases to 963.

Unfortunately, we are also reporting one additional COVID-related death of a Madera County resident today.

Of the 963 cases:

• 484 active case (including 12 hospitalized)

• 470 recovered (15 released from isolation)

• 9 deceased