County will have new data on coronavirus cases

Madera County will transition to CalCONNECT, the new statewide contact-tracing platform that will make identifying and reporting coronavirus-case information more streamlined and reliable, according to the Madera County Department of Public Health’s Brian Gamble.

Tomorrow’s report at 4 p.m. will include information through Friday on the county’s coronavirus situation, including the number of cases.

“We thank you for your patience as we upgrade our technology to better serve you in our effort to protect the public’s health,” said Gamble.