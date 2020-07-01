Letter: Column has ‘Very strange logic’

Tami Jo Nix’s article (Old Glory is more than a scrap of fabric, 06-20-2020) has a very strange logic; the flag is good, people with a dark hued skin are loathsome and I loved my father. The Black Lives Matter movement “incites riots?” They are “Domestic terrorists … with bricks, gasoline and explosives?”

Aside from the lack of coherency, the article is steeped in warped hate and baseless.

They used to call this Yellow Journalism and it was considered the very lowest form.

— Lawrence F. Lihosit

Author of “Neighbors: Oral History from Madera, California”