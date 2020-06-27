Curiosity and the Curio

On Tuesday, we had an earthquake. The office of The Madera Tribune shook for a few (long) seconds, as several of us gasped and shrieked. We quickly checked the Internet (that great and reliable source of information), and found that the center of the earthquake was in Lone Pine, Calif., and it was classified as a 5.8 on the Richter scale.

In Madera, this earthquake was enough to rattle the minds of the seismophobiacs living in this fair city. However, I don’t believe we experienced any fatalities or casualties here as a result of the earthquake. A few chandeliers were swinging, and possibly a few swimming pools sloshed a bit, but we were all left safe and sound by this little tremor.

The earthquake occurred mid-morning, and later in the day I went home for lunch. While sitting on my couch relaxing in the den, I looked over at our curio cabinet full of collector steins. This curio has six glass shelves, each holding eight or more steins. On the middle shelf, I happened to notice the four steins on the front row had all moved backward.

My husband and I were both amazed that the steins had moved during this earthquake. The shake didn’t seem to be strong enough to make this movement, and the steins are fairly heavy. Also, I found it odd that this seemed to happen only on the middle shelf, which is about as high as my hip.

Each side of this curio cabinet has a door that opens. So, I opened the side of the curio cabinet to take a closer look. I could tell that it had happened very recently, as there were four dust rings left in front of each stein. (Okay, I admit that I am not an avid duster.)

The mystery was solved. Across the glass shelf, in the dust, were prints just the size of Dennis’s paws. He had opened the side of the curio cabinet and explored the inside, pushing back the four steins in front.

Dennis (a.k.a. Dennis the Menace) is one of our two tuxedo cats. He opens up cabinets, drawers, and doors, and he is very observant and clever. He notices what opens, and how it opens. If he sees someone open up something that he has never seen open before, BEWARE! It may not happen right away, but he doesn’t forget the curiosity of that thing.

There’s never a dull moment in the Simpson house.

