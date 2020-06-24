Doss wins barnburner at Madera Speedway

Courtesy of Jason Wedehase/Madera Speedway

Jeremy Doss celebrates his victory Saturday night in the Nut Up Pro Late Models race at The Madera Speedway. He edged out Joey Iest for the win at the line.

The Madera Speedway has been the scene for many photo finishes and throwdown last laps in the MAVTV-televised Nut Up Pro Late Models and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series, but fans watching online at ShortTrack TV this weekend were treated to another barnburner finish in the tune up club race.

Saturday night’s race was held in accordance with current state, county, and local health guidelines. Race fans are not able attend these events at this time, but Madera Speedway has invested heavily into a high-quality live stream production that is free to fans to enjoy.

Fans from all over the country tuned into ShortTrack TV to watch Saturday’s races and what they witnessed felt more like a heavy weight title fight than a tune up race from the 20 car field of late model drivers.

Jeremy Doss started on the pole, but it became very clear this would be no walk in the park as Joey Iest, Thomas Martin, Matt Erickson, Michael Mitchell, Austin Herzog and Matthew Went all had a trip to victory lane on their minds.

Doss was shuffled back to fourth at one point and it appeared as though Herzog took control of the race. After a long run, Herzog fell back into the clutches of Iest and Mitchell, inducing a three-wide battle through turns three and four that ended with Erickson spinning in turn one to bring out a caution.

After the restart, Doss and Iest engaged in a battle for the lead that lasted all the way to the white flag where Iest got under Doss going into turn three heading for the checkers. A caution came out to end the race with a yellow/checkered flag to give Doss the win by a nose.

Erickson was flying back through the field with what looked to be a winning race car and it was he and Martin that were engaged in a throwdown for a third place battle that caused the caution after the white flag came out with Martin spinning off turn four.

Doss picked up the win and also received a $250 bonus from Competition Carburetion, plus the $50 fast lap bonus, followed by Iest and Erickson. Lily Mead finished seventh and picked up a $250 bonus from Competition Carburation for being the biggest mover gaining the most positions in the race.

Dennis Saunders picked up the Hobby Stock win, Bert Stephens won his second race in three starts in the MST’s, Jesse Burks won the Jr Late Model tune up race and Andrew Parr found victory lane in the Toyota Sedan division.

Fans can watch the Saturday race that is posted at ShortTrack TV.

The Nut Up Pro Late Models and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models will open its nine-race campaign on Saturday, and will be followed by a new date for round two on July 11. The events will be streamed live to Short Track TV on YouTube as the track is also filming the MAVTV production, free of charge thanks to Nut Up Industries.

For information about Madera Speedway, visit www.RaceMadera.com The 2020 season would not be possible without the support of Nut Up Industries, 51FIFTY LTM, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.