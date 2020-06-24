Cooling Centers activated in Madera through Friday

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

The John W. Wells Youth Center gymnasium is currently being used as a cooling center due to current temperatures in Madera.

Due to anticipated excessive heat, the following City of Madera Cooling Center location is scheduled to open through Friday:

John W Wells Youth Center Gymnasium

701 E 5th St, Madera, CA 93638

8 a.m-8 p.m.

*Monday-Friday

*(Youth Center is not open for recreation at this time and will act as a cooling center only. Cooling centers are available on weekdays only).

Days of activation vary depending on weather conditions.

Due to COVID-19, please be advised of the following:

• Cooling Centers located at the Frank Bergon and Pan-American Senior Centers are not being activated at this time

• Participants are required to wear a face covering

• Prior to entry, participants will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Participants who display symptoms of COVID-19 will not be permitted and asked to reach out to Madera Community Hospital

• Tables and chairs will be set up in the gymnasium a minimum of 20 feet apart

• Total numbers will not be allowed to exceed 10 participants at any given time. If the demand is greater, additional cooling center locations will be activated.

• Cooling centers will be frequently sanitized

Madera Metro will offer rides to accommodate those in need of transportation to local cooling centers between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Simply board any route 1 bus and let the driver know you are headed to a cooling center; such as the John W. Wells building. For Dial-A-Ride (as available only), riders must advise dispatch when scheduling pick-up that they desire to be taken to a cooling center. Residents may contact Dial-A-Ride at 661-7433.

Cooling centers are open to the public and meant to provide relief for those who otherwise do not have access to an air-conditioned environment. The City of Madera urges residents to take steps to protect against heat-related illnesses. These illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, occur when the body’s temperature control system is overloaded. Children, senior adults and people with chronic illness are at highest risk. For more information on staying cool during times of extreme heat, please see Pacific Gas & Electric’s Summer Safety Tips page.

City officials monitor weather conditions and may call for activation of cooling centers at any time that temperatures are forecast to meet or exceed 105°F, or if temperatures are expected to meet or exceed 100°F for two or more consecutive days. The public can refer to the city’s website, www.madera.gov, to confirm Cooling Center activation. Additionally, residents with questions regarding cooling centers may contact the City of Madera’s Department of Parks and Community Services at 661-5495. The City’s Cooling Centers are made possible through grant funds from Pacific Gas & Electric Company.