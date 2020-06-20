Wine trail tasting rooms open

For The Madera Tribune

Erica Magarian, Estate manager at Fäsi Estate Winery, stands in the tasting room.

Under the guidance of state and county public health authorities, winery tasting rooms along the Madera Wine Trail began re-opening June 12.

The re-opening will provide visitors the opportunity to enjoy tasting rooms again.

All wineries continue to remain open for retail sales, allowing customers to take home wine.

“The time has come for our tasting rooms to begin re-opening for wine tasting, said Erica Magarian, president of the Madera Wine Trail, “and we couldn’t be more excited to see you, our loyal customers, family, and friends.

“This has been a challenging time for all of us and your continued unwavering support has meant the world to the Madera Vintners Association wineries. Please join us as we raise a glass to celebrate!” Magarian said.

To ensure the safety of guests and workers, wineries will implement a variety of prevention measures including physical distancing, appointments for tastings, frequent cleaning of touchable surfaces and encouraging the use of masks. Each winery will have its own site-specific mitigation plan, and before visiting, guests should check with each location for those plans and hours of operation.

Visitors are asked to self-screen before visiting the tasting rooms. The wineries ask that if you are feeling sick or have recently been exposed to COVID-19, not to visit. For information, visit www.MaderaWineTrail.com.