Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Nicole Gibbs works at Eye Candy Fashion Boutique which is currently open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Below is a list of Madera establishments that are open. Let’s support our local businesses, Shop Madera.

47th Place Carpet, 674-4621

Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101

Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681

California Veterans Thrift Store & More, 416-7185

Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681

CB Premier Real Estate, 673-9178

Chavira’s Barbershop, 479-4798

Creative Copy, 675-8281

Deportes Villasenor, 363-0355

Diamond Communications, 673-5925

Dominici Carpet Cleaning, 674-9391

Electric Bros.Auto, 674-5043 (By appointment)

Elite Home & Auto Insurance, 675-8400

Enos Hardware, 673-9128

Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420

Eye Candy, 416-7374

Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By appointment only)

Garza Plumbing & Building Contractor Inc., 674-7082

General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542

George’s Auto Supply, 673-5117

Gill Auto, 674-5661

Gong Chiropractic, 673-8888

Granite Mountain, 438-2100

Great Beginnings Learning Center, 675-3930

GT Auto Center, 673-9900

Habitat Restore, 395-4011

Holidays Auto Service, 674-4316

Kuchenbecker Tractor, 674-2496

Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189

Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036 (By appointment)

Madera Ag, 665-2300

Madera Animal Hospital, 674-9871

Madera Auto Center, 674-9000

Madera Blinds & Shutters Kevin Massetti, 706-2459 (By appointment only)

Madera Cleaners & Laundry, 674-8831

Madera Ford & Service, 661-5405

Madera Glass & Body Shop, 674-8559

Madera Glass & Mirror, 673-3583

Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480

Master Storage, 664-3910

The Madera Tribune, 674-2424

Madera Workforce, 662-4500

Midland Tractor, 674-8757

Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100

Pete’s Sport Shop, 673-5951 (By appointment)

Plaza Flowers Shop, 673-9197

Praxair, 674-7306

Producers Livestock, 674-5674

Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774

Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416

RidX, 479-0485

Ron’s Automotive Repair Center, 673-0122

Peck’s Printery, 674-5401

Peter Brothers Nursery, 673-7117

Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027

Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454

Schoettler Tire, 674-4678

Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597

TSF Vineyard & Orchard Removal, 352-0653

Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone and internet appointment only)

Venturi’s House of Music, 674-0071

Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162

United Rentals, 673-2343

Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940 (By appointment, internet or phone)