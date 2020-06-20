News

Support Our Local Businesses

June 20, 2020

|

Corrie Valdez

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune  

Nicole Gibbs works at Eye Candy Fashion Boutique which is currently open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Below is a list of Madera establishments that are open. Let’s support our local businesses, Shop Madera.

 

47th Place Carpet, 674-4621

 

Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101

 

Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681

 

California Veterans Thrift Store & More, 416-7185

 

Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681

 

CB Premier Real Estate, 673-9178

 

Chavira’s Barbershop, 479-4798

 

Creative Copy, 675-8281

 

Deportes Villasenor, 363-0355

 

Diamond Communications, 673-5925

 

Dominici Carpet Cleaning, 674-9391

 

Electric Bros.Auto, 674-5043 (By appointment)

 

Elite Home & Auto Insurance, 675-8400

 

Enos Hardware, 673-9128

 

Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420

 

Eye Candy, 416-7374

 

Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By appointment only)

 

Garza Plumbing & Building Contractor Inc., 674-7082

 

General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542

 

George’s Auto Supply, 673-5117

 

Gill Auto, 674-5661

 

Gong Chiropractic, 673-8888 

 

Granite Mountain, 438-2100

 

Great Beginnings Learning Center, 675-3930

 

GT Auto Center, 673-9900

 

Habitat Restore, 395-4011

 

Holidays Auto Service, 674-4316

 

Kuchenbecker Tractor, 674-2496

 

Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189

 

Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036 (By appointment)

 

Madera Ag, 665-2300

 

Madera Animal Hospital, 674-9871

 

Madera Auto Center, 674-9000

 

Madera Blinds & Shutters Kevin Massetti, 706-2459 (By appointment only)

 

Madera Cleaners & Laundry, 674-8831 

 

Madera Ford & Service, 661-5405 

 

Madera Glass & Body Shop, 674-8559

 

Madera Glass & Mirror, 673-3583

 

Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480

 

Master Storage, 664-3910

 

The Madera Tribune, 674-2424

 

Madera Workforce, 662-4500

 

Midland Tractor, 674-8757

 

Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100

 

Pete’s Sport Shop, 673-5951 (By appointment)

 

Plaza Flowers Shop, 673-9197

 

Praxair, 674-7306

 

Producers Livestock, 674-5674

 

Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774

 

Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416

 

RidX, 479-0485

 

Ron’s Automotive Repair Center, 673-0122 

 

Peck’s Printery, 674-5401

 

Peter Brothers Nursery, 673-7117

 

Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027 

 

Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454

 

Schoettler Tire, 674-4678

 

Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504

 

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

 

Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597

 

TSF Vineyard & Orchard Removal, 352-0653

 

Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone and internet appointment only)

 

Venturi’s House of Music, 674-0071

 

Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162

 

United Rentals, 673-2343

 

Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940 (By appointment, internet or phone)

Keywords:

business

community

Please reload

Recently Featured Articles

Pogue sworn in as sheriff

1/9
Please reload

0
The Madera Tribune

Website content may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written approval from the publisher.