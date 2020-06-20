Groups donate to pandemic relief efforts

FRESNO — Several local United Way chapters — with the help of Wells Fargo — are working to address COVID-related loss of income for vulnerable families and individuals living in the Central Valley. The financial institution donated $145,000 to support COVID cash aid relief efforts and provide operational support for United Way chapters in Fresno and Madera, Kern, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus counties.

“Wells Fargo has proven itself, time and again, to be a vital ally to our Live United mission,” said United Way Fresno and Madera Counties CEO and President Lindsay Callahan. “This gift is no different. It is as timely as it is generous, and we are so grateful and honored to be able to provide more direct aid to local families because of this support.”

To date, United Way Fresno and Madera Counties has distributed $50,000 in cash aid to 100 families financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit is currently sorting through applications to help an additional 1,400 families through a second round of funding.

“We are distributing cash aid in increments of $500 so residents have resources to navigate the impact of COVID on not only loss of income but food security as well,” said Callahan.

In addition to a grant by Wells Fargo, United Way Fresno and Madera Counties has raised nearly $700,000 to support COVID cash aid and relief efforts. United Way chapters in the Central Valley have collectively raised well over $1 million in aid from anonymous donors, businesses, community leaders, and Central Valley residents.

Wells Fargo is also providing virtual volunteer support for Untied Ways to assist with processing applications online. “For months, valley residents have gone without employment or money to pay for basic necessities. Wells Fargo is happy to lend a helping hand to our neighbors in need through United Way’s COVID cash aid and relief efforts,” said Wells Fargo Greater California Central Valley Region President Sandy Raco. “Additionally, I am proud of our local Wells Fargo Volunteers chapter members who have stepped up to provide additional support by helping process applications for United Way’s COVID-related relief efforts.”

For information on United Way Fresno and Madera Counties’ COVID cash aid and relief efforts, or other community resources, visit www.uwfm.org/covidfund. If you are interested in making your own contribution to United Way fundraising efforts, visit www.uwfm.org/relief or text “RELIEFNOW” to 44321.