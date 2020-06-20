Garlic is a girl’s best friend

Have you ever heard about the many health benefits of eating garlic? Google it sometime, if you haven’t already done that, and see the list of reasons why you need to incorporate this great plant into your meal plan, and also into your medicine cabinet.

A few days ago, I was feeling quite disturbed over the amount of belly fat I have accumulated. I went online to see what I could possibly do about it. (Naturally, the Internet is the source of all reliable information.) I found a list of 10 home remedies to tackle the unwanted belly fat. At the top of the list was garlic.

Of course, the logical side of me realizes that I must exercise to combat this terrible condition called “belly fat.” So, I also found (on the Internet) a 5-minute workout to get rid of belly fat. In five minutes a day I can tone up, while eating garlic. (I’m working on it, folks, but I have to say that the exercise part is harder to swallow than the garlic is.)

If you were to ask a bunch of people if they like garlic, I think most people would say they do. Garlic adds great flavor to foods, without adding sugar or sodium. It’s kind of its own flavor enhancer. So, it seems like we would love to have garlic added to our daily minimum requirement of vitamins and minerals.

This week I made the attempt at adding a daily dose of one clove of garlic every morning right after I get up. My first morning, I got out my garlic crush and tried just eating it that way. I chased it with a glass of lemon-lime water. All day long, I tasted garlic. Yuck!! I realized there must be a better way.

I shared my garlic experience with the other ladies in the office, and together we are deciding the best way to ingest the proper amounts of garlic. Christy said she just chops up a clove and takes the pieces like little tablets of medicine. Corrie made the same mistake I did, and she tasted garlic all day long, then resorted to the purchase of a garlic supplement in a capsule form (cheater).

I am not too crazy about the idea of smelling like garlic, which will inevitably happen if I eat a clove of fresh garlic EVERY time I eat a meal; but I am very interested in benefitting from the many advantages of this spice. I read (on the Internet, of course) that in order to reap the full health benefits of garlic, you should eat it raw. Cooking garlic reduces its medicinal qualities.

Garlic has been considered to be an aid for the immune system, as well as a digestive aid. It apparently helps to maintain overall good health. I am a pretty healthy individual, so I can tell you that right now, I am more interested in its benefit of reducing my belly fat. So, if you suddenly smell garlic, look around. It could be me walking toward you.

Have a great weekend!

— My love to all,

Nancy

• • •

“So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.”

— 1 Corinthians 10:31