Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino receives Four Diamond Designation

COARSEGOLD — Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino received one of AAA’s highest levels of standards for cleanliness, comfort and hospitality as a AAA Four Diamond Program recipient. This is the first time Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino has attained this prestigious honor.

Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is part of a select group representing the top tier of the hospitality industry in North America. Just 1,718 hotels and 682 restaurants have earned the AAA Four Diamond designation for 2020 — distinguishing the most luxurious and pampering properties throughout North America. Hotels at this level, which include just 6.5 percent of the nearly 27,000 AAA Diamond lodgings, reflect upscale and extraordinary characteristics in their physical attributes and guest services.

To be included in the AAA Diamond Program, properties must pass an unannounced, on-site evaluation. Properties aren’t told in advance of the inspector’s arrival to ensure a typical guest experience, strengthening the program’s intent to give travelers a reliable way to find hotels and restaurants that meet AAA’s quality standards. Hotels and restaurants are rated and assigned a designation of either Approved, Three Diamond, Four Diamond or Five Diamond. More Diamonds indicate more elaborate surroundings and attention from service staff.

This Four Diamond designation comes on the heels of Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino’s $8 million renovation project to refurbish and renew the casino’s hotel, Chukchansi and Picayune Towers. The two towers feature 402 large guest rooms, an indoor/outdoor pool, Serenity Springs Spa, conference rooms, and the award-winning Nativo’s Italian Restaurant. The ceiling to floor renovation includes new furniture, bathrooms, flooring and luxury design.

“AAA is pleased to recognize Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino with the Four Diamond designation, meaning its unwavering attention to both service and surroundings have placed it into the upper tier of AAA’s Diamond Program,” said Stacey Barber, executive director, AAA Travel Information & Content. “To maintain the exceptional standards required for this designation on a daily basis is an outstanding achievement. Four Diamond hotels and restaurants are attentive to guests needs and consistently deliver memorable travel and dining experiences.”

“Obtaining this coveted status is a testament to the hard work put forth by our dedicated team at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino,” said Tom Allen, director of hospitality for Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino. “Achieving a AAA Four Diamond rating not only validates the high level of service and hospitality our team provides, but reinforces the detailed efforts we put forth to serve every guest who walks through our doors as we provide a world-class gaming, cuisine, entertainment and hotel experience.”