2020 Madera fair is cancelled

A little less than a month ago, the Madera District Fair Board of Directors announced the cancellation of all of the livestock shows and auction at the 2020 Madera Fair.

At that time, it was a possibility that the fair would be cancelled as well, but (the board) felt the need to hold off on that decision and continue to work with the county and state in the hopes of being able to present some type of an event to the community.

As a board and staff, it was known there was no way that a “social distancing” fair would look anything like a traditional fair, but (the staff) also knew that the community needed to be able to come together and celebrate as one instead of being stuck in its homes.

Sadly, those heartfelt hopes were dashed by the realization that both the state and Madera County do not see Stage 4 events occurring until sometime after the first of the year. As a result, at its meeting on Wednesday, the board of directors of the Madera District Fair voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Madera Fair.

The board knows that many in the community will be upset by this decision, and they have every right to be. However, the directives from state and local officials are clear.

The fair falls under Stage 4, and Stage 4 events will not be allowed until a vaccine or therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 has been developed, which is not anticipated to occur in the current year.

The board asks for your support with these decisions in this difficult time, but know that it is looking for a time soon when everyone can come together as a community.

— Sincerely,

Tom Mitchell, Madera District Fair CEO,

Isabel Barreras, Madera District Fair Board



President