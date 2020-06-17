Madera Police Log: June 7, 8

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.

June 7

5:19 a.m. — Code blue reported in the 2600 block of Greenwood Drive.

8:52 a.m. — Animal found dead in the 600 block of south B Street.

12:57 p.m. — Traffic collision with injuries in the 700 block of East Yosemite Avenue.

1:17 p.m. — Driving recklessly near CA-145 and Avenue 8.

2:07 p.m. — Juvenile out of control in the 2200 block of Tozer Street.

2:26 p.m. — Prostitution reported in the 3100 block of Avenue. 17.

2:30 p.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 1900 block of West Cleveland Avenue

5:35 p.m. — Driving recklessly near South J Street and West 6th Street.

5:36 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 2100 block of North Schnoor Avenue.

7:40 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 1100 block of South Berry Drive.

8:02 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 1200 block of Oso Drive.

10:11 p.m. — Vandalism in the 1800 block of Merced Street.

June 8

7:34 a.m. — Assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of Stanford Avenue.

9:45 a.m. — Code enforcement inspection near Clinton Street and South C Street.

10:13 a.m. — Civil standby in the 300 block of South C Street.

10:31 a.m. — Hit and run collision near South Gateway Drive and East Olive Avenue.

10:45 a.m. — Kidnapping reported in the 300 block of South C Street.

11:13 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 800 block of Papaya Street.

11:22 a.m. — Bike stolen in the 700 block of Macadamia Avenue.

11:34 a.m. — Dog bite in the 3000 block of Easy Court.

12:38 p.m. — Hit and run collision in the 2100 block of West Cleveland Avenue.

4:05 p.m. — Animal injured near Barnett Way and East Almond Avenue.

4:52 p.m. — Contempt of court order in the 300 block of East Almond Avenue.

6:26 p.m. — Criminal threats in the 2400 block of Driftwood Drive.

8:52 p.m. — Shots fired in the 1600 block of Creekside Drive.

9:29 p.m. — Traffic collision with property damage near East Ellis Street and North Lake Street.