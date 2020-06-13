Support Our Local Businesses

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Rochelle Noblett, owner of Pete’s Sport Shop displays masks she has available for sale. Her business also makes personal protective equipment and displays for sale. For more info, or to make an appointment, call 673-5951.

It’s been a wild and crazy few months. As we all keep practicing our social distancing skills for now, it’s important to keep on supporting our local businesses. They’re just one of the reasons that make us Madera Strong.

47th Place Carpet, 674-4621

Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101

Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681

Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681

CB Premier Real Estate, 673-9178

Chavira’s Barbershop, 479-4798

Creative Copy, 675-8281

Deportes Villasenor, 363-0355

Diamond Communications, 673-5925

Dominici Carpet Cleaning, 674-9391

Electric Bros.Auto, 674-5043 (By appointment)

Elite Home & Auto Insurance, 675-8400

Enos Hardware, 673-9128

Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420

Eye Candy, 416-7374

Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By appointment only)

Garza Plumbing & Building Contractor Inc, .674-7082

General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542

George’s Auto Supply, 673-5117

Gill Auto, 674-5661

Gong Chiropractic, 673-8888

Granite Mountain, 438-2100

Great Beginnings Learning Center, 675-3930

GT Auto Center, 673-9900

Habitat Restore, 395-4011

Holidays Auto Service, 674-4316

Kuchenbecker Tractor, 674-2496

Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189

Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036 (By appointment)

Madera Ag, 665-2300

Madera Animal Hospital, 674-9871

Madera Auto Center, 674-9000

Madera Blinds & Shutters Kevin Massetti, 706-2459 (By appointment only)

Madera Cleaners & Laundry, 674-8831

Madera Ford & Service, 661-5405

Madera Glass & Body Shop, 674-8559

Madera Glass & Mirror, 673-3583

Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480

Master Storage, 664-3910

The Madera Tribune, 674-2424

Madera Workforce, 662-4500

Midland Tractor, 674-8757

Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100

Pete’s Sport Shop, 673-5951 (By appointment)

Plaza Flowers Shop, 673-9197

Praxair, 674-7306

Producers Livestock, 674-5674

Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774

Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416

RidX, 479-0485

Ron’s Automotive Repair Center, 673-0122

Peck’s Printery, 674-5401

Peter Brothers Nursery, 673-7117

Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027

Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454

Schoettler Tire, 674-4678

Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597

TSF Vineyard & Orchard Removal, 352-0653

Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone and internet appointment only)

Venturi’s House of Music, 674-0071

Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162

United Rentals, 673-2343

Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940 (By appointment, internet or phone)