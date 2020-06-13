Support Our Local Businesses

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
Rochelle Noblett, owner of Pete’s Sport Shop displays masks she has available for sale. Her business also makes personal protective equipment and displays for sale. For more info, or to make an appointment, call 673-5951.
It’s been a wild and crazy few months. As we all keep practicing our social distancing skills for now, it’s important to keep on supporting our local businesses. They’re just one of the reasons that make us Madera Strong.
47th Place Carpet, 674-4621
Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101
Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681
Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681
CB Premier Real Estate, 673-9178
Chavira’s Barbershop, 479-4798
Creative Copy, 675-8281
Deportes Villasenor, 363-0355
Diamond Communications, 673-5925
Dominici Carpet Cleaning, 674-9391
Electric Bros.Auto, 674-5043 (By appointment)
Elite Home & Auto Insurance, 675-8400
Enos Hardware, 673-9128
Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420
Eye Candy, 416-7374
Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By appointment only)
Garza Plumbing & Building Contractor Inc, .674-7082
General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542
George’s Auto Supply, 673-5117
Gill Auto, 674-5661
Gong Chiropractic, 673-8888
Granite Mountain, 438-2100
Great Beginnings Learning Center, 675-3930
GT Auto Center, 673-9900
Habitat Restore, 395-4011
Holidays Auto Service, 674-4316
Kuchenbecker Tractor, 674-2496
Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189
Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036 (By appointment)
Madera Ag, 665-2300
Madera Animal Hospital, 674-9871
Madera Auto Center, 674-9000
Madera Blinds & Shutters Kevin Massetti, 706-2459 (By appointment only)
Madera Cleaners & Laundry, 674-8831
Madera Ford & Service, 661-5405
Madera Glass & Body Shop, 674-8559
Madera Glass & Mirror, 673-3583
Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480
Master Storage, 664-3910
The Madera Tribune, 674-2424
Madera Workforce, 662-4500
Midland Tractor, 674-8757
Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100
Pete’s Sport Shop, 673-5951 (By appointment)
Plaza Flowers Shop, 673-9197
Praxair, 674-7306
Producers Livestock, 674-5674
Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774
Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416
RidX, 479-0485
Ron’s Automotive Repair Center, 673-0122
Peck’s Printery, 674-5401
Peter Brothers Nursery, 673-7117
Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027
Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454
Schoettler Tire, 674-4678
Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504
The Pines Resort, 642-3121
Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597
TSF Vineyard & Orchard Removal, 352-0653
Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone and internet appointment only)
Venturi’s House of Music, 674-0071
Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162
United Rentals, 673-2343
Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940 (By appointment, internet or phone)