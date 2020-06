Madera Coyotes C.H.A.M.P Award winners

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Senior Kecian Primes was the Madera Coyotes boys basketball coach David Lozano’s selection for his Madera C.H.A.M.P.S. award, which is an award given to a player on each team that exemplifies Character, Hardworking, Attitude, Motivated, Positive and Successful.

Fall

Football — Isaiah Martinez

Cheer — Miranda Robbins

Men’s Cross Country — Naisaiah Reyes

Women’s Cross Country — Linda Perez

Women’s Volleyball — Mariyah Alvarez

Women’s Golf — Jenna Koretoff

Women’s Water polo — Devina Cazador

Men’s Water polo — William Magdic

Women’s Tennis — Thalia Garcia

Winter

Women’s Basketball — Cathy Figueroa

Men’s Basketball — Kecian Primes

Women’s Soccer — Mariah Zapata

Men’s Soccer — Francisco Segovia

Women’s Wrestling — Madison Avila

Men’s Wrestling — Hulise Santiago

Spring

Softball — Sara Walter

Baseball — Alek Trukki

Men’s Golf — Dustin Quintana

Womens’s Swimming — Katelyn Ylarregui

Men’s Swimming — Jason Pea

Diving — Jocelyn Jones

Men’s Tennis — Saul Sanchez

Women’s Track — Penelopi Leach

Men’s Track — Darius Lopez

Men’s Volleyball — Gerardo “Junior” Alavez

Competitive Cheer — Katelyn Nelson