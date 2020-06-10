Welcome Back, Madera Restaurants

For The Madera Tribune
Former Maderan Leonel Ruiz takes a selfie with Victor Alejandre of Taqueria Chavinda as he donates masks for the restaurant employees. Taqueria Chavinda is open for business. For more details, call 673-1615.
Driving around Madera this past week, I noticed a majority of restaurants are open and eagerly await arrival for a sit-down dining experience, all while still practicing social distancing and other requirements. However, there are some establishments that are still doing online, curbside and take-out only.
For details, call the establishments for more information.
For a list of Madera businesses that are open in the community, look in Saturday’s edition of The Madera Tribune.
Black Bear Diner, 675-1332
Burrito King, 674-7596
Cachanilla, 664-7238
California Grill, 831-2161
Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251
Cazadores Grill, 661-9140
Cheles Tacos & Grill, 395-4169
China Kitchen, 674-4000
Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048
Denny’s, 664-1400
DiCicco’s, 674-2435
Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306
El Amigo, 674-4482
Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630
Frozen Delight, 660-5074
Full-O Bull, 674-4112
Gabriela Ristorante, 662-1409
IHOP, 675-5179
Kababs Grill, 664-1100
Liu’s Village, 662-1288
Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678
Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory, 645-7011
Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686
Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613
Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238
Morenos Mexican Food, 673-0307
Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155
Red Onion, 664-8026
Round Table Pizza, 673-7043
Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800
Pho’ Dera, 395-4510
Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020
Players Smoked BBQ, 831-2135
Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322
Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257
Subway, 675-9297
Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212
Taco Express, 673-3187
Taqueria Chavinda, 673-1615
The Pines Resort, 642-3121
The Sub Shop, 673-2665
The Vineyard Restaurant & Bar, 674-0923
Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-6803