Welcome Back, Madera Restaurants

For The Madera Tribune

Former Maderan Leonel Ruiz takes a selfie with Victor Alejandre of Taqueria Chavinda as he donates masks for the restaurant employees. Taqueria Chavinda is open for business. For more details, call 673-1615.

Driving around Madera this past week, I noticed a majority of restaurants are open and eagerly await arrival for a sit-down dining experience, all while still practicing social distancing and other requirements. However, there are some establishments that are still doing online, curbside and take-out only.

For details, call the establishments for more information.

For a list of Madera businesses that are open in the community, look in Saturday’s edition of The Madera Tribune.

Black Bear Diner, 675-1332

Burrito King, 674-7596

Cachanilla, 664-7238

California Grill, 831-2161

Casey’s Iron Horse Saloon, 664-8251

Cazadores Grill, 661-9140

Cheles Tacos & Grill, 395-4169

China Kitchen, 674-4000

Chipotle Mexican, 661-2048

Denny’s, 664-1400

DiCicco’s, 674-2435

Edgar’s Italian Restaurant, 661-0306

El Amigo, 674-4482

Fastway Fried Chicken/Catering, 673-2630

Frozen Delight, 660-5074

Full-O Bull, 674-4112

Gabriela Ristorante, 662-1409

IHOP, 675-5179

Kababs Grill, 664-1100

Liu’s Village, 662-1288

Madera Frosty Queen, 673-7678

Madera Ranchos Pizza Factory, 645-7011

Mari’s Mexican Restaurant, 330-3686

Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, 675-9613

Mojo’s Catering, 975-7238

Morenos Mexican Food, 673-0307

Ranchos Cafe, 645-5155

Red Onion, 664-8026

Round Table Pizza, 673-7043

Papa Murphy’s, 661-1800

Pho’ Dera, 395-4510

Perko’s Cafe, 675-8020

Players Smoked BBQ, 831-2135

Premier Brick Oven Pizza, 395-4322

Sal’s Mexican Restaurant, 673-7257

Subway, 675-9297

Sugar Pine Smokehouse, 674-1212

Taco Express, 673-3187

Taqueria Chavinda, 673-1615

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

The Sub Shop, 673-2665

The Vineyard Restaurant & Bar, 674-0923

Tj’s Bar & Grill, 673-6803