Support Our Local Businesses

June 8, 2020

|

Corrie Valdez

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune  

Creative Copy is open for business. For more information, call 675-8281.

For the past few weeks, The Madera Tribune has been printing the names and phone numbers of Madera businesses that have remained open during the COVID-19 virus. I am happy to say, Madera is open for business. By supporting each other, we will get through this virus together. Our businesses play an essential part in our community.

 

If you have or know of a business that is open, email cvaldez@maderatribune.net.

 

47th Place Carpet, 674-4621

 

Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101

 

Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681

 

California Grill, 831-2161

 

Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681

 

CB Premier Real Estate, 673-9178

 

Creative Copy, 675-8281

 

Deportes Villasenor, 363-0355

 

Diamond Communications, 673-5925

 

Dominici Carpet Cleaning, 674-9391

 

Electric Bros.Auto, 674-5043 (By appointment)

 

Elite Home & Auto Insurance Agency, Seann Garcia, 675-8400

 

Enos Hardware, 673-9128

 

Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420

 

Eye Candy, 416-7374

 

Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By appointment only)

 

Garza Plumbing & Building Contractor Inc., 674-7082

 

General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542

 

George’s Auto Supply, 673-5117

 

Gill Auto Service Dept., 674-5661

 

Gong Chiropractic, 673-8888 

 

Granite Mountain, 438-2100

 

Great Beginnings Learning Center, 675-3930

 

GT Auto Center, 673-9900

 

Habitat Restore, 395-4011

 

Holidays Auto Service, 674-4316

 

Kuchenbecker Tractor, 674-2496

 

Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189

 

Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036 (By appointment)

 

Madera Glass & Mirror, 673-3583

 

Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480

 

Master Storage, 664-3910

 

The Madera Tribune, 674-2424

 

Madera Workforce, 662-4500

 

Midland Tractor, 674-8757

 

Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100

 

Pete’s Sport Shop, 673-5951 (By appointment)

 

Plaza Flower Shop, 673-9197

 

Praxair, 674-7306

 

Producers Livestock, 674-5674

 

Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774

 

Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416

 

RidX, 479-0485

 

Ron’s Automotive Repair Center, 673-0122 

 

Peck’s Printery, 674-5401

 

Peters Brothers Nursery, 673-7117

 

Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027 

 

Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454

 

Schoettler Tire, 674-4678

 

Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504

 

The Pines Resort, 642-3121

 

Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597

 

TSF Vineyard & Orchard Removal, 352-0653

 

Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone and internet appointment only)

 

Venturi’s House of Music, 674-0071

 

Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162

 

United Rentals, 673-2343

 

Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940 (By appointment, internet or phone)

