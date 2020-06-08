Support Our Local Businesses

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune
Creative Copy is open for business. For more information, call 675-8281.
For the past few weeks, The Madera Tribune has been printing the names and phone numbers of Madera businesses that have remained open during the COVID-19 virus. I am happy to say, Madera is open for business. By supporting each other, we will get through this virus together. Our businesses play an essential part in our community.
If you have or know of a business that is open, email cvaldez@maderatribune.net.
47th Place Carpet, 674-4621
Braga Organic Farms/The Nut Shop, 661-2101
Brian’s Heating & Air, 675-1681
California Grill, 831-2161
Cal-Pacific Supply, 662-8681
CB Premier Real Estate, 673-9178
Creative Copy, 675-8281
Deportes Villasenor, 363-0355
Diamond Communications, 673-5925
Dominici Carpet Cleaning, 674-9391
Electric Bros.Auto, 674-5043 (By appointment)
Elite Home & Auto Insurance Agency, Seann Garcia, 675-8400
Enos Hardware, 673-9128
Evans Feed & Livestock, 673-9420
Eye Candy, 416-7374
Foster & Parker Insurance, 674-8536 (By appointment only)
Garza Plumbing & Building Contractor Inc., 674-7082
General Building Supply/GBS, 674-8542
George’s Auto Supply, 673-5117
Gill Auto Service Dept., 674-5661
Gong Chiropractic, 673-8888
Granite Mountain, 438-2100
Great Beginnings Learning Center, 675-3930
GT Auto Center, 673-9900
Habitat Restore, 395-4011
Holidays Auto Service, 674-4316
Kuchenbecker Tractor, 674-2496
Lee’s Concrete Materials, 673-9189
Leighton’s Jewelers, 674-8036 (By appointment)
Madera Glass & Mirror, 673-3583
Madera Small Engine Repair, 661-4480
Master Storage, 664-3910
The Madera Tribune, 674-2424
Madera Workforce, 662-4500
Midland Tractor, 674-8757
Mike’s Mini Storage, 661-4100
Pete’s Sport Shop, 673-5951 (By appointment)
Plaza Flower Shop, 673-9197
Praxair, 674-7306
Producers Livestock, 674-5674
Purl’s Sheet Metal, 674-2774
Rico’s Memorial Stones Inc., 416-7416
RidX, 479-0485
Ron’s Automotive Repair Center, 673-0122
Peck’s Printery, 674-5401
Peters Brothers Nursery, 673-7117
Seabury Copland Insurance, 673-7027
Sergio’s Welding, 674-8454
Schoettler Tire, 674-4678
Teco Farm & Industrial Hardware, 673-3504
The Pines Resort, 642-3121
Tesei Petroleum, 673-3597
TSF Vineyard & Orchard Removal, 352-0653
Vail Insurance Services, 673-0100 (Phone and internet appointment only)
Venturi’s House of Music, 674-0071
Vince’s Pool Service, 673-1162
United Rentals, 673-2343
Wiebe Real Estate, 363-4940 (By appointment, internet or phone)