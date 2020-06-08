Opinion: Delivering newspapers

Occasionally, people will call The Madera Tribune to let us know that the Post Office did not deliver the paper. When that happens, we first look at our subscriber list to make sure the person is on it. We want to make sure we did not accidentally leave that name off the labels. Leslie is our “Circulation Queen of the San Joaquin,” and she is really always on top of things in that department. It is rare that she misses getting a subscriber on the labels list.

If you are a subscriber, you know that our paper is delivered through the mail. This delivery system began early in 2017, and for the most part has worked very well for both our office and for the subscribers. For us, it has proven to be more efficient (and less costly) than the old delivery methods in which carriers threw the papers to the front doors or onto driveways.

This is not to criticize any of the carriers that used to deliver the papers. Our delivery people were very loyal, and did a great job for this newspaper. We miss them and hope they are all doing well.

When we have to send another paper to a subscriber who did not get their Madera Tribune, someone in the office addresses a label, and we get it to the post office to mail out. However, if the address is close by, someone in the office will sometimes drop a paper off to the house. Most of the people in the office have from time to time hand-delivered a paper to a subscriber. If you have failed to get a paper, you may have received a hand-delivered paper from Christy, or Corrie, or Patrick, or Carlos, or me, or even our editor, Chuck Doud.

I have actually enjoyed delivering the papers to these folks, and in my experience, they have always been grateful to have it hand-delivered to them. I am thankful for each subscriber, and it is rewarding to us for someone to COMPLAIN they didn’t get their issue of The Madera Tribune.

My logic is this. If they didn’t love the paper, they wouldn’t complain about not getting it.

That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

— My love to all,

Nancy

• • •

“Oh, how grateful and thankful I am to the Lord because He is so good. I will sing praise to the name of the Lord who is above all lords.”

— Psalm 7:17