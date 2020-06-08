Madera South Kenny Taylor Athlete of Integrity nominees

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Madera South spring Athlete of Integrity nominee Dariana Miramontes runs the course at the Div. I Central Section championships.

Fall

Ryan Garcia- Water Polo

GPA: 3.62

Water polo coach Rich Petzinger: Ryan has a passion for the sport of water polo. He loves the game as much as anyone I have ever known. What he loves just as much as the sport is his teammates. Ryan, whether we win or lose, is always trying to motivate his team. He will be sorely missed, not only by his play and passion, but his spirit.

Chloe Riddle- Volleyball

GPA: 4.11

Girls volleyball coach Chloe Riddle: I have had the pleasure of coaching Chloe Riddle for the past four years. Chloe has a bright personality and knows the value of education and teamwork. She is always willing to lend a hand and is determined to achieve all the goals she sets.Chloe Riddle excelled at being a student-athlete each and every year. As someone who was conscientious of grades and sports, she learned quickly how to time manage. She has been involved in the volleyball program for all four years and she has been a key part of the team’s success on and off the court. She was always willing to help others in academics as well as on her team. When she sets her mind to something, she will stop at nothing to achieve it. She has had her challenges and has never backed down. She knows how to take criticism and how to build rapport with the people that are around her.

Winter

David Vasquez- Soccer

GPA: 3.65

Boys soccer coach Enrique Garcia: David Vasquez is truly a special young man with a great heart. He is a student athlete that when he touched the field for Madera South, you knew he was going to leave it all on the field. With his commitment to the field, he still made time and effort to get good grades and earn himself a scholarship and continue chasing his dream. It was a privilege to watch him grow and represent the black and purple with passion, heart, commitment, and class.

Briseida Vasquez- Basketball

GPA: 4.59

Girls tennis coach Jeff Moosios: Briseida Vasquez has been, for the past four years, a pivotal part of the girls tennis team, the girls basketball team and the school, in general. While juggling sports and other school activities, she was able to have an excellent academic record. Her determination and sacrifice to education and sports has made her a scholar-athlete to envy. Her character, personality and overall integrity has been a joy to work with for the past four years.

Girls basketball coach Johnny Sharp: Briseida is an outstanding competitor, not only on the basketball court but also in the classroom. Throughout the time Briseida has played in my program, she has maintained a 3.5 grade point average or better. She takes her grades very serious. You could not have picked a better representative. Because she understands the importance of education and work ethic, she has thieved physically and educationally. She has the ability to understand that this award is not a hand out but a hand up.

Spring

Manuel Mora- Swimming

GPA: 3.52

Boys swimming coach Rich Petzinger: Manny is always trying to better himself, not only in the pool, but also as a person. Manny is one of the hardest workers I have known in my time here at Madera South. That would be good enough for me as a coach, but to him, he wants to make everyone around him better. Manny is always pushing people to work harder in the pool and always encouraging during the swim meets. He is the true leader and spirit of the swim team.

Dariana Miramontes- Track

GPA: 4.33

Track and cross country coach Sky Fierro:“Dariana is the current school record holder in cross country with a time of 18:10 while placing 21st in the Div. 1 CIF State Cross Country meet. She will be attending UC Riverside next year. She is a talented athlete, great captain and an amazing person. She leads by example and there is not a harder worker or more dedicated student.